BABYMONSTER’s BATTER UP breaks major Spotify record, surpassing BLACKPINK, ITZY, aespa, and more

As per Spotify, the leading global music streaming platform, YG Entertainment's recently debuted girl group, BABYMONSTER, achieved over 10 million streams for their single BATTER UP within just 10 days after its release. This accomplishment marks the fastest record among debut songs by any K-pop group and among girl groups in history.

BABYMONSTER’s debut song BATTER UP making the buzz

Along with surpassing 10 million streams on Spotify BABYMONTER’s BATTER UP within six days of its release, helped them garner over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, setting a new speed record among K-pop groups. These accomplishments were anticipated as the song quickly climbed the iTunes Song Charts in 21 countries upon release, securing the top spot globally. Additionally, it dominated charts such as the Music Index Chart and Rising Daily Chart on QQ Music, China's largest music platform.

Every day, new milestones are being achieved on YouTube by the new YG girl group, with both the audio track and music video gaining widespread acclaim. The BATTER UP music video surpassed 22.59 million views within a single day of its release, setting a new record for the most views in 24 hours for a K-pop debut song music video. Following the overwhelming reception from fans, it maintained its position at the top of the global YouTube daily popular music video chart for five consecutive days and even secured the weekly chart's top spot in this category. Currently, the MV has surpassed 80 million views.

Advertisement

More about BABYMONSTER and their debut song

BATTER UP made its debut at 101st on the Billboard Global 200 and 49th on the Billboard Global Excl. US charts. It continued to climb, securing positions in a total of four charts, including 5th on the World Digital Song Sales Chart and claiming the top spot on Lyric Find Global. With successful entries in 10 categories, the song has firmly established its presence in the global music market.

BABYMONSTER, YG Entertainment's newest girl group, was initially unveiled with seven members, including Ahyeon, on the YouTube series Last Evaluation. However, Ahyeon, a fan favorite from the survival show, had to miss the debut due to medical reasons. On November 15, YG Entertainment officially announced Ahyeon's hiatus from group activities, citing health concerns. The agency has now confirmed the debut lineup as six members and assured that Ahyeon will join the group once she has fully recovered.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BABYMONSTER unveils ASA, TREASURE’s Choi Hyun Suk and more as lyricists for debut single Batter Up