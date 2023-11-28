BABYMONSTER's Batter Up gets mixed response from netizens; Fans spot similarities with BLACKPINK and 2NE1

BABYMONSTER made their much-awaited debut on November 27. Their music video for Batter Up quickly received millions of views on YouTube and the single also topped the iTunes chart. The final lineup of the members includes Ruka, Chiquita, Haram, Pharita, Rora, Ahyeon, and Asa. They are YG Entertainment's first girl group to debut since BLACKPINK.

YG revealed that Ahyeon was not able to be part of the group's debut single due to undisclosed health issues, however, she will be joining the group's activities later on.

BABYMONSTER's Batter Up is repetitive, say netizens

BABYMONSTER garnered a lot of attention and love from fans as they marked their debut this November. Along with the appreciation, many netizens also voiced their disappointment with YG Entertainment as BABYMONSTER's sound and music video seemed all too familiar. Fans pointed out that the vibe and feel of the music video were very similar to the company's senior girl groups BLACKPINK and 2NE1.

Many criticized YG Entertainment for not bringing something new to the table and using the same formula they used for their previous GGs. On the other hand, some also defended this move by mentioning that YG Entertainment's special recipe has proven to work in the past to it is bound to be a success this time too.

Yang Hyun Suk's involvement in BABYMONSTER

As the Batter Up music video received mixed reactions, a YG Entertainment employee commented on the South Korean app Blind revealing what went down. When asked why BABYMONSTER's music video had a visual director, the employee replied that the music video feels outdated as it was Yang Hyun Suk's work.

More about BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER came into being from the survival show Last Evaluation. On November 15, it was reported that Ahyeon who made it to the final lineup of the group, had departed from BABYMONSTER. This came as a shock to fans as the group's debut date was just a few days away when the news was announced. However, later on, YG clarified that Ahyeon is still part of the group, but will not participate in their debut single because of health issues.

BABYMONSTER was to debut in the month of September but it was pushed to November end. YG Entertainment had made an official statement saying that they were thorough in choosing the debut track so that it yields the best results. They added that there was a delay in the preparations and asked for the fans' understanding.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Ahyeon sparks rumors with alleged visit to CUBE Ent after sitting out BABYMONSTER’s debut