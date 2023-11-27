BABYMONSTER’s debut single Batter Up enters iTunes Song Chart, clinches No. 1 spot in 14 countries

BABYMONSTER’s much-awaited debut single titled Batter Up was released on November 27 (KST) and the song has already hooked the viewers to its powerful vocals and raps. Post its release, the song has earned the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Song Chart in 14 countries and No. 5 on the iTunes Worldwide Song Chart, making it the first song by a rookie K-pop group to enter the U.S. iTunes Top 50 Chart this year.

BABYMONSTER is the newest and the first girl group to be managed by YG Entertainment in seven years since the debut of BLACKPINK. Therefore, BABYMONSTER is referred to as BLACKPINK’s sister group. Popularly known as Baemon, the group was created from the survival show Last Evaluation. The team consists of six members including Chiquita, Ruka, Haram, Rora, Pharita and Asa. Originally, it was set to debut as a septet with Ahyeon as the seventh member. However, she withdrew from the group due to her health issues, as stated by YG Entertainment on November 15.

Take a look at the music video of BABYMONSTER's Batter Up:

How are the netizens reacting to the BABYMONSTER’s debut?

The catchy song Batter Up has garnered millions of views on YouTube since its release and it continues to rise as fans are appreciating Baemon’s dance moves, vocals, raps and visuals. K-netizens have posted encouraging comments about the Batter Up single, welcoming the girl group to the K-pop scene.

While the majority of fans are impressed with BABYMONSTER’s debut, there is a section of the audience that is drawing comparisons between the old YG Entertainment K-pop groups and BABYMONSTER. A user pointed out that YG Entertainment has repeated the old music video clichés (such as a car as a prop) in Batter Up. Another netizen stated that the group appears just like BLACKPINK’s rookie days.

How will the success of BABYMONSTER impact YG?

Even before their debut, there was already a lot of hype around BABYMONSTER as it was supposed to debut in September this year and it was eventually postponed until November. With the release of Batter Up, the group is gaining worldwide attention as the top prospect of the 5th generation of K-pop.

YG Entertainment is already making headlines due to their contract renewal negotiations with BLACKPINK and if the agency fails to sustain the deal, it will be a huge shock not only to the fans but the agency as well. As a result, all eyes are on the success of YG Entertainment’s new girl’ group BABYMONSTER, which is likely to drive a positive outcome for the agency.

Advertisement



Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Babymonster makes banger debut with impressive BATTER UP MV; WATCH