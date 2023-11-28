BABYMONSTER’s debut with Batter Up smashes YouTube records, surpassing BLACKPINK, aespa, and more

The music video for BATTER UP, the debut single from YG's new girl group BABYMONSTER, is shattering records, meeting high expectations. Fans eagerly anticipated this launch for years. While BABYMONSTER was announced on the final day of 2022, their inaugural song arrived in November 2023, nearly a year later. As successors to global phenom BLACKPINK, anticipations surrounding BABYMONSTER’s first release ran sky-high. Early reception indicates the new act delivers, continuing the legacy of their YG label predecessors.

BABYMONSTER’s Batter Up tops iTunes charts in 20 countries

Released on November 27, the debut digital single from YG Entertainment's 5th generation girl group has secured the top spot on the global iTunes charts in 20 countries, including the Philippines, Peru, Malaysia, Chile, Argentina, Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, and more. Despite a mediocre reaction in Korea, the song soared to the top of the iTunes charts in 20 nations and reached the top five on the global chart. It also topped the music video rankings on international streaming music sites like Line Music in Japan and QQ Music in China.

BATTER UP marked an outstanding debut for BABYMONSTER, amassing an impressive 22.590 million views on its initial day. Currently boasting 32,380,095 views on YouTube (as of this writing), the song continues to maintain its global dominance in the number one position. Surpassing aespa's record for Black Mamba with 21.44 million views, BABYMONSTER's track has become the most-viewed debut MV by a Korean group on YouTube within the first 24 hours. Not just aespa but they even broke the debut record of the power girl group BLACKPINK.

More about BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER, YG Entertainment's latest girl group, consists of six members. Initially introduced on YG Entertainment's YouTube series Last Evaluation, the group was originally planned to debut with seven members, including Ahyeon.

Despite being a fan favorite during her time on the survival show, Ahyeon, due to medical reasons, didn't participate in the debut. On November 15, however, YG Entertainment announced Ahyeon's hiatus from the group activities owing to health issues. The agency has officially confirmed the six-member lineup for the debut, and Ahyeon will join once she has recovered completely.

