BABYMONSTER's first comeback and mini-album release plans revealed by Yang Hyun Suk

BABYMONSTER made their debut with Batter Up on November 27. Since then they have made a mark for themselves and reached various milestones, setting a standard for themselves. Their debut track garnered millions of views upon release within 24 hours. The six-member group includes members Ruka, Chiquita, Haram, Pharita, Rora, and Asa. BABYMONSTER is YG Entertainment's first girl group since BLACKPINK.

BABYMONSTER's upcoming activities in 2024

On January 1, YG Entertainment's Yang Hyun Suk discussed the plans for BABYMONSTER in 2024. He revealed that the rookie group would be making their first comeback on February 1, with the single Stuck in the Middle. He also announced that the group is expected to release their first mini-album in around April 1. Speaking about Ahyeon who was also supposed to be a part of the lineup, he clarified that her return has not been decided yet.

On December 15, BABYMONSTER's debut track BATTER UP became the fastest music video by K-pop group to reach 100 million views in 2023 on YouTube. The video released on November 27 took just a few weeks to achieve this feat. On December 1, YG Entertainment announced that he video surpassed 50 million views on YouTube.

More about BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER came into being through the survival show Last Evaluation. On November 15, it was announced that former pre debut member Ahyeon had departed from BABYMONSTER's debut lineup. Many fans grew concerned as the group's debut date was just a few days away when this news broke out.

BATTER UP also topped the iTunes chart in 21 countries. Moreover, the group has been receiving a lot of love from international fans despite the lukewarm reaction in South Korea. There has been a lot of hype surrounding the group as this is YG Entertainment's first girl group in many years. In 2016 BLACKPINK had made their debut with BOOMBAYAH. But the agency is also facing some backlash as many fans voiced their disappointments over the repetitive sound and music video and lack of promotional activities.

