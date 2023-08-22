BABYMONSTER’s pre-debut track Dream crosses 50 million views; Fans say 'monster rookie on the way'

BABYMONSTER, set to make its debut in September 2023, is a new girl group under YG Entertainment. Even before the group’s debut, BABYMONSTER is making news with their pre-debut single titled Dream. The pre-debut song was released on May 14, 2023, and now the official video for the song has crossed 50 million views on YouTube already. This will be YG Entertainment’s third girl group after 2NE1 and BLACKPINK.

Who is BABYMONSTER?

BABYMONSTER (also known as Baemon) is a seven-member girl group under YG Entertainment. Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, and Chiquita are the names of the seven members of the group. Korean, Japanese, and Thai are the nationalities of the members. BABYMONSTER will debut in September 2023. The group was formed after multiple rounds of screening of applicants who auditioned to become a YG Entertainment trainee. The final evaluation of the participants was broadcast in a reality show titled Last Evaluation. Yang Hyun Suk, founder of YG Entertainment along with AKMU’s Lee Su Hyun, Winner’s Kang Seung Yoon, and Lee Seung Hoon assisted in determining the final lineup of the group.

BABYMONSTER pre-debut activities

After the final lineup was determined the agency revealed a new poster titled YG Next Movement. A trailer was posted on YouTube in January 2023 where members of Winner and BLACKPINK appeared along with the sibling duo AKMU and the label founder Yang Hyun Suk introducing the group and its members. Live performances by the seven members of the group BABYMONSTER were revealed to the public and their official YouTube channel crossed 2 million followers in 129 days creating a record of being the fastest K-pop girl group to reach this milestone. In May 2023 the group released Dream, their pre-debut single which debuted at the top of Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart. BABYMONSTER will make their debut highly-anticipated debut in September 2023.

