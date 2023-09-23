Back For More: TXT releases behind-the-scenes MV shooting sketch with Brazillian singer Anitta

TXT is a five-member K-pop group under BIGHIT MUSIC who are gearing up for their upcoming album release in October. Amidst everything the group is busy promoting their pre-release single Back For More. This single was a collaboration of the K-pop group along with the Brazilian singer, Anitta. Back For More saw a debut at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

TXT thanks Anitta for coming all the way to South Korea

The MV shooting sketch saw TXT and Anitta working on the music video for two days. Anitta's part in the music video was covered on the first day itself while TXT had a schedule planned for 2 days. On Day 1, Anitta met TXT members and greeted them. She asked how old the members were and remarked about TXT members being very young. She learned how to greet elders and younger ones in Korean and to everyone's surprise, she fluently repeated it. Both the artists did a rehearsal before getting into shooting mode. Soobin did make a small mistake while rehearsing. However, the members and Anitta were able to wrap up the first day's schedule. TXT members expressed their gratitude to Anitta for traveling all the way to the MV shooting location at Yongin in South Korea. The second day saw TXT filming the beginning scenes of the music video. Yeonjun struggles at the door scene that we see in the music video at the beginning. It only turned out that smoothly after a few retakes.

About TXT's upcoming album

TXT will be releasing their upcoming album called The Name Chapter: FREEFALL on October 13. This will be TXT's third full-length album. Back For More is the pre-release single from their upcoming album. The album set the record for its pre-orders. According to BIGHIT MUSIC, the album reached 2.35 million pre-orders on September 8 breaking the group's own record held by one of their albums titled The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION. The new physical album is available in ten versions: Reality, Melancholy, Clarity, five individual Gravity versions, and two Weverse album versions A and B.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TOMORROW X TOGETHER drops visualizer video of Back For More TXT Version; check out