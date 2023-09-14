Back For More: TXT unveils new music video teaser for pre-release single ahead of October comeback

TXT released a new music video teaser for their upcoming pre-release single called Back For More. This song is a collaboration between TXT and Anitta who is a Brazilian singer. Back For More is one of the pre-release singles for their upcoming album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL which will be released on October 13. It will be TXT's third studio album in Korean.

Back For More: new music video teaser released

On September 14, TXT also known as TOMORROW BY TOGETHER unveiled the suave music video teaser for the pre-release single on their agency's YouTube channel.

The music video opens up with visuals of what looks like a backstage door guiding to the main stage. One can find an electronic panel hung over the door leading to the stage reflecting the group's name along with the song title and release date. There is a hashtag used that mentions "Moments Of Alwaysness''. The next scene is that of the main stage where one can see Anitta's shadow and TXT performing. The audio reiterates the lyrics as "I can see you coming back for more".

Back For More, the pre-release single will be out on September 15 at 1 PM KST. Checkout the music video teaser here:

TXT recent activities

TXT received four nominations at the 2023 MTV VMAs for Best K-pop and Push Performance of the Year. It was their first appearance at the show. TXT bagged the Push Performance of the Year award for Sugar Rush Ride during MTV Push in April 2023.

The group also debuted Back For More at the 2023 MTV VMA stage with Anitta, giving fans an electrifying performance of the pre-release track. Their new album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL drops on October 13.

Meanwhile, see the debut performance of Back For More here:

