Back For More: TXT unveils title poster and track scheduler ahead of October comeback with Anitta

K-pop sensation TXT and Brazilian singer Anitta have collaborated on a fresh track titled Back for More (with Anitta), slated for release on September 15. This song will precede their highly-anticipated return with their third full-length album, THE NAME CHAPTER: FREEFALL.

The title poster and track scheduler for Back for More (with Anitta) released

On August 30 at midnight KST, TXT officially unveiled details regarding their highly-anticipated fall comeback. They introduced their collaboration track, Back For More (With Anitta), which will be pre-released before their much-awaited comeback. Alongside this announcement, TXT revealed a new title poster and track scheduler for Back for More (with Anitta). The song along with its performance version will be released on September 15, 2023, at 1:00 PM KST and 9:30 AM IST. Back For More(More Edition) will be released on 18 September at 1:00 PM KST and 9:30 AM IST and will include 3 more versions, including a house remix and Afrobeat remix of Back for More (with Anitta) and Back for More (TXT Ver.).

Shortly after the comeback teaser was released the members Huening Kai and Taehyun expressed their excitement on Weverse. about the collaboration "The song is great. It's the first time that all five of us heard it and agreed that it was great..." Huening Kai said, "Based on my opinion, this song has the best performance and is tied for first place with 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) among all our songs." Taehyun added. TXT's official album is scheduled to drop on October 13, and pre-orders for The Name Chapter: FREEFALL will commence on August 30 at 11 a.m. KST. They have also released a promotional schedule for their upcoming album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL.

TXT recent activities

On Monday, TXT (Tomorrow X Together) disclosed the venue for their ultimate concert of the ACT: SWEET MIRAGE world tour. BIGHIT MUSIC posted a fresh announcement on Weverse, unveiling the concluding dates of TXT's worldwide tour. The grand finale is set for December 2nd, a Saturday at 6 PM KST, and December 3rd, a Sunday at 5 PM KST, both to be held at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome. The journey commenced on March 25 with the Sweet Mirage World Tour's kickoff in Seoul, Korea. In April, they ventured to Singapore and Japan, followed by performances in the United States until May 27th. This year, TXT will also have a special debut performance at the upcoming 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). It was revealed that the K-pop group will treat fans to an unreleased track from their upcoming album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, offering an exclusive sneak peek at their upcoming release.

TXT is nominated for two categories in this year's VMAs - Push Performance of the Year and Best K-pop. Recently the K-pop group also collaborated with the Jonas Brothers to release a joint single called Do It Like That in July 2023. TXT's previously released album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION became the group's first album to be certified gold in the United States.

Check out the group’s new logo teaser for the upcoming album below.

