Bad and Crazy, Ghost Doctor and more: Top 5 comedy K-Dramas of 2022; VOTE for your favorite

We have had some fun and hilarious dramas this year, here are some of favorite comedy K-Dramas of 2022 :- Bad and Crazy

Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Wi Ha Joon, Han Ji Eun Director: Yoon Seon Dong Writer: Kim Sae Bom Year of release: 2022 OTT Platform: iQIYI Semantic Error Rating: 4/5 The story follows a harsh detective with no moral compass when it comes to his methods as long as he brings results and he is named Ryu Soo Yeol. He has had several promotions and lived a smooth life until a justice vigilante who goes by the name of K comes in his way and makes sure Ryu Soo Yeol no longer strays away from the righteous path anymore. The catch is- K and Ryu Soo Yeol are the same person. K is his vigilante side that remained buried in him and the crazy adventures that ensues is extremely hilarious! There is a little romance that rekindles between him and his ex-girlfriend Lee Hui Gyeom, a fellow detective who is just as talented! Ghost Doctor

Cast: Kim Bum, Rain, Uee, Son Na Eun Director: Boo Sung Chul Writer: Kim Sun Soo Year of release: 2022 OTT Platform: Netflix Ghost Doctor Rating: 3.5/5 The drama follows two doctors who come from two different backgrounds- Go Seung Tak, a rookie who is scared of blood, refuses to take part in any surgery even though he has excellent abilities as a medical professional while Cha Young Min is known as the golden hand as he has saved several lives in his department of cardiothoracic surgery. He is the pride of the hospital but an unexpected situation ended with him possessing the body of Go Seung Tak while his actual body remained in a coma. Soon, these two try to get along with each other and help to find the true culprit behind Cha Young Min’s situation. Their chemistry as leads is absolutely brilliant! The two other characters are Jang Se Jin, a thoughtful surgeon and love interest of Cha Young Min while Oh Soo Jung is Go Seung Tak’s best friend and a talented emergency room intern. Love Is For Suckers

Cast: Lee Da Hee, Choi Siwon Director: Choi Gyu Shik Writer: Kim Sol Ji Year of release: 2022 OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki Love Is For Suckers Rating: 4/5 The drama follows Goo Yeo Reum, a talented TV producer in her late 30s looking for love and Park Jae Hoon, a plastic surgeon who does not believe in love or has ever felt that way for anyone else. After going through a traumatic time at his previous place of work, he gave up his career as a cardiac surgeon and decided to become a cosmetic surgeon but he doesn’t enjoy his work as much as he enjoys spending time with his best friend, Yeo Reum. They are a chaotic duo who do not realize how much they love each other until new people enter their lives, forcing them to retrospect their relationship. With a new TV show, love interests, twists and turns, will Yeo Reum and Jae Hoon’s friendship stand the tide or will it change to something else? Under The Queen’s Umbrella

Cast: Kim Hye Soo, Moon Sang Min, Yoon Seon Ho, Bae In Hyuk Director: Kim Hyung Sik Writer: Park Ba Ra Year of release: 2022 OTT Platform: Netflix Under The Queen’s Umbrella Rating: 5/5 A concerned Queen, angry mother and a tired woman- Queen Im Hwa Ryung is all that and much more and that’s thanks to her 5 chaotic sons. Being the Queen, she is usually shielding her sons and tending to them but after learning about her eldest son, the Crown Prince’s disease, she buckled up to get the rest of them to buckle down and learn the ways of a King. She is also in constant competitions with her King’s consorts and their children. She may be always seen yelling at them and punishing them but she is the fiercest of mothers and will go to the depths of hell to protect her children from harm. The drama gave us a new chaotic sageuk, which felt needed in the year of some serious dramas. Today’s Webtoon