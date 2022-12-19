Bad and Crazy, Ghost Doctor and more: Top 5 comedy K-Dramas of 2022; VOTE for your favorite
Here’s a list of the best comedy K-Dramas of 2022 starring some of our favorite actors and actresses. Read ahead to know more.
We have had some fun and hilarious dramas this year, here are some of favorite comedy K-Dramas of 2022 :-
Bad and Crazy
Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Wi Ha Joon, Han Ji Eun
Director: Yoon Seon Dong
Writer: Kim Sae Bom
Year of release: 2022
OTT Platform: iQIYI
Semantic Error Rating: 4/5
The story follows a harsh detective with no moral compass when it comes to his methods as long as he brings results and he is named Ryu Soo Yeol. He has had several promotions and lived a smooth life until a justice vigilante who goes by the name of K comes in his way and makes sure Ryu Soo Yeol no longer strays away from the righteous path anymore. The catch is- K and Ryu Soo Yeol are the same person. K is his vigilante side that remained buried in him and the crazy adventures that ensues is extremely hilarious! There is a little romance that rekindles between him and his ex-girlfriend Lee Hui Gyeom, a fellow detective who is just as talented!
Ghost Doctor
Cast: Kim Bum, Rain, Uee, Son Na Eun
Director: Boo Sung Chul
Writer: Kim Sun Soo
Year of release: 2022
OTT Platform: Netflix
Ghost Doctor Rating: 3.5/5
The drama follows two doctors who come from two different backgrounds- Go Seung Tak, a rookie who is scared of blood, refuses to take part in any surgery even though he has excellent abilities as a medical professional while Cha Young Min is known as the golden hand as he has saved several lives in his department of cardiothoracic surgery. He is the pride of the hospital but an unexpected situation ended with him possessing the body of Go Seung Tak while his actual body remained in a coma. Soon, these two try to get along with each other and help to find the true culprit behind Cha Young Min’s situation. Their chemistry as leads is absolutely brilliant! The two other characters are Jang Se Jin, a thoughtful surgeon and love interest of Cha Young Min while Oh Soo Jung is Go Seung Tak’s best friend and a talented emergency room intern.
Cast: Lee Da Hee, Choi Siwon
Director: Choi Gyu Shik
Writer: Kim Sol Ji
Year of release: 2022
OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki
Love Is For Suckers Rating: 4/5
The drama follows Goo Yeo Reum, a talented TV producer in her late 30s looking for love and Park Jae Hoon, a plastic surgeon who does not believe in love or has ever felt that way for anyone else. After going through a traumatic time at his previous place of work, he gave up his career as a cardiac surgeon and decided to become a cosmetic surgeon but he doesn’t enjoy his work as much as he enjoys spending time with his best friend, Yeo Reum. They are a chaotic duo who do not realize how much they love each other until new people enter their lives, forcing them to retrospect their relationship. With a new TV show, love interests, twists and turns, will Yeo Reum and Jae Hoon’s friendship stand the tide or will it change to something else?
Cast: Kim Hye Soo, Moon Sang Min, Yoon Seon Ho, Bae In Hyuk
Director: Kim Hyung Sik
Writer: Park Ba Ra
Year of release: 2022
OTT Platform: Netflix
Under The Queen’s Umbrella Rating: 5/5
A concerned Queen, angry mother and a tired woman- Queen Im Hwa Ryung is all that and much more and that’s thanks to her 5 chaotic sons. Being the Queen, she is usually shielding her sons and tending to them but after learning about her eldest son, the Crown Prince’s disease, she buckled up to get the rest of them to buckle down and learn the ways of a King. She is also in constant competitions with her King’s consorts and their children. She may be always seen yelling at them and punishing them but she is the fiercest of mothers and will go to the depths of hell to protect her children from harm. The drama gave us a new chaotic sageuk, which felt needed in the year of some serious dramas.
Cast: Kim Sejeong, Nam Yoon Su, Choi Daniel
Director: Jo Soo Won, Kim Young Hwan
Writer: Cho Ye Rang, Lee Jae Eun
Year of release: 2022
OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki
Today’s Webtoon Rating: 3.5/5
The drama follows a cheery and hardworking On Ma Eum, a talented taekwondo athlete who fell in love with comics through her parents’ comic book cafe and decided to give up the sport due to a personal situation and pursued her career in webtoon editing with a webtoon company and through that she made friends and got along with her mentors. In the beginning, her optimism and smile seemed so stretched and not real but later on, one can see her sincerity and one can’t help but fall in love with her- which is what happened to anyone who came across her. She worked hard to earn the recognition of her seniors and it came through.
A BMM graduate, Anoushka has been writing professionally for over 2 years. K-Pop and K-Dramas consume her day and she en... Read more