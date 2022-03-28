‘Bad and Crazy’ star Han Ji Eun joins Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin as a lead in ‘Ask The Stars’?

On March 28th, an entertainment official announced, "Han Ji Eun will be the main character of the new drama 'Ask the Stars' which is a drama set in Korea's first attempt at a space station with a five-year preparation period, and drew attention early on. It is expected to be a work that captures a full-fledged 'space romantic comedy' that goes back and forth between the space station and the earth.

Han Ji Eun will play Choi Eun, the CEO of Mirae Electronics in the current Mirae Group. She is the daughter of Mirae Group Chairman Choi Jae Ryong, and a prospective bride who is going to marry an astronaut, played by Lee Min Ho. Because she does not want to lose to her older brother Choi Dong Hoon, it is expected that she will show the process of fiercely learning and mastering both her studies and the course of her successor, and is expected to show the 'image of a woman who wants to learn'.

In 2016, Han Ji Eun made her acting debut with the film ‘Ghost’ in 2010, starring opposite Han Ye Ri. In 2016, she led the cast of beauty drama Introduction to Beauty, a web series streamed on Naver TV. In 2018, Han Ji Eun appeared in supporting roles in the films ‘Rampant’ and ‘Door Lock’, and the dramas ‘Twelve Nights’ and ‘100 Days My Prince’.

In 2019, she landed her first lead role in the JTBC drama ‘Be Melodramatic’, in which she portrayed a single mother in her early thirties. In the same year she collaborated with radio DJ Jung Sung-gyu for the Sunday Music Drama aired on ‘Good Morning FM’.

Han Ji Eun portrayed Lee Tae Ri in ‘Kkondae Intern’, a MBC drama broadcast from May to June 2020. In November, she made her first appearance on the variety show ‘Running Man’. She also appeared in KakaoTV's romantic comedy ‘Lovestruck in the City’ as Oh Sun Young opposite Ryu Kyung Soo.

In 2021, she did a cameo in web series The Witch's Diner and appeared in mystery drama ‘Bad and Crazy’ as Hee Gyeom, a detective of the drug crime investigation team alongside Lee Dong Wook.

ALSO READ: ‘Pachinko’ star Youn Yuh Jung steals hearts with THIS gesture towards Troy Kotsur at the Oscars 2022

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.