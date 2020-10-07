  1. Home
Bad Boy Billionaires featuring Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya & more SPARKS a meme frenzy on Twitter

Netflix’s Bad Boy Billionaires has sparked hilarious reactions on Twitter and Arnab Goswami, Sid Mallya, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and more are at the centre of it. Scroll down to see the tweets about the show that will leave you in splits.
12802 reads Mumbai Updated: October 7, 2020 01:32 am
Bad Boy Billionaires featuring Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya & more SPARKS a meme frenzy on Twitter
Investigative docu-series Bad Boy Billionaires released yesterday on Netflix yesterday after having its shares of controversies and Twitterati can't stop talking about it. In case you didn't know, the show is an investigative series on the rise and fall of India’s most infamous business tycoons like Subrata Roy, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya who are accused in several money laundering cases.

 

The episodes available on Netflix feature Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy and Vijay Mallya. The three episodes ready to stream are titled "The King Of Good Times" (episode on Mallya), "Diamonds Aren't Forever" (Nirav Modi), and "The World's Biggest Family" (Subrata Roy). 

 

See the hilarious tweets below:

The brief synopsis provided of the show by the website reads: "This investigative docu-series explores the greed, fraud, and corruption that built up -- and ultimately brought down -- India's most infamous tycoons."

 

ALSO READ: Hansal Mehta on Bad Boy Billionaires facing legal action: These stories must be told

