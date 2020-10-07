Bad Boy Billionaires featuring Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya & more SPARKS a meme frenzy on Twitter

Netflix’s Bad Boy Billionaires has sparked hilarious reactions on Twitter and Arnab Goswami, Sid Mallya, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and more are at the centre of it. Scroll down to see the tweets about the show that will leave you in splits.

Investigative docu-series Bad Boy Billionaires released yesterday on Netflix yesterday after having its shares of controversies and Twitterati can't stop talking about it. In case you didn't know, the show is an investigative series on the rise and fall of India’s most infamous business tycoons like Subrata Roy, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya who are accused in several money laundering cases.

The episodes available on Netflix feature Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy and Vijay Mallya. The three episodes ready to stream are titled "The King Of Good Times" (episode on Mallya), "Diamonds Aren't Forever" (Nirav Modi), and "The World's Biggest Family" (Subrata Roy).

See the hilarious tweets below:

To see 4 Bad Boy Billionaires of India watch @NetflixIndia To see 543 Bad Boy Billionaires of India watch @loksabhatv — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) October 6, 2020

Netflix's Bad Boy Billionaires (which has no new information to offer) could so easily be remade into a more entertaining genre story titled 'The Bank Job' or 'Loan Wolf' or 'Ram tera Bank maila' or 'Hum Loan De Chuke Sanam' — Manik Sharma (@Manik1Sharma) October 6, 2020

If @NetflixIndia is going to have 3 episodes per season in Bad Boy Billionaire then it would go on till 50-60 seasons. — Namit Mehta (@mehta_namit) October 6, 2020

I was watching this Netflix Documentary "Bad Boy Billionaires" and this scene made me to think that time is fuckin' everything. Once a billionaire, now a fugitive loan defaulter. pic.twitter.com/15TpbIKeSw — Prince Vij ਪ੍ਰਿੰਸ ਵਿਜ (@Iam_PrinceVij) October 6, 2020

love how Netflix has subtitled Arnab as "shouting" in Bad Boy Billionaires pic.twitter.com/t6Dcc4zQPD — Arshad Wahid (@vettichennaiguy) October 6, 2020

I don't know a single person who has watched Bad Boy Billionaires today and not wanted to slap Sid Mallya — Asawari Ghatage (@11ty1) October 5, 2020

The brief synopsis provided of the show by the website reads: "This investigative docu-series explores the greed, fraud, and corruption that built up -- and ultimately brought down -- India's most infamous tycoons."

