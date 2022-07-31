Bad Decisions: BTS, Benny Blanco & Snoop Dogg tease upcoming collaborative song with new spoiler video

There is a new teaser video out for ‘Bad Decisions’ and we can’t keep calm! On July 30, shortly after 8:30 pm IST, American producer Benny Blanco dropped a short clip via his social media, teasing his upcoming collaborative song with BTS’ vocal line members Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook, as well as Snoop Dogg.

Captioned 'this is how we made “Bad Decisions”' with a purple heart emoji, the video starts off with Snoop Dogg in front of the microphone, talking to the producer Benny Blanco. Following a few snippets of the production process, the video switches to a fuller sound, and shows BTS’ four vocal line members in the recording booth, putting their harmonious voices together to give us a sneak peek at a line from the song!

Check out the video, below:

After a lot of teasing and hints, ‘Bad Decisions’ was first officially announced on July 20 at 8:30 pm IST, when Benny Blanco released a full schedule detailing what’s to come, and revealed that the collaborative track will drop on August 5.

Following this, we received an ‘Art Reveal’ on July 25 IST, which showed the upcoming song’s title written in a white, hazy font across an orange background. We can further expect two music video trailers to drop on August 3 and 4 at 8:30 pm IST, before the official music video premieres through Benny Blanco’s YouTube channel at 9:30 am IST on August 5.

Even after the song officially drops, we still have more in store! BTS’ official YouTube channel will see the lyric video for ‘Bad Decisions’ dropping at 9:30 am IST on August 6, followed by the ‘Visualizer’ releasing through Benny Blanco’s channel on August 7 at 8:30 pm IST. Further, a ‘BTS Recording Sketch’ video is also scheduled for release via BTS’ channel on August 16 at 3:30 pm IST.

Stay tuned for more updates!