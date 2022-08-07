Bad Decisions: BTS’ collab with Benny Blanco & Snoop Dogg debuts on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global Chart

On August 5, BTS’ vocal line members Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook came together with producer Benny Blanco and rapper Snoop Dogg to release the song ‘Bad Decisions’. The song is a pre-release track from Benny Blanco’s upcoming album, and features the producer in the music video, along with an appearance by Snoop Dogg.

Following its release, ‘Bad Decisions’ has debuted on Spotify’s Top Songs Global Chart! Going by the latest update of the chart (dated August 5), ‘Bad Decisions’ is the highest new entry on the chart, debuting straight at number 7. The collaborative song has achieved this rank with 4,157,585 streams, as per Spotify.

Meanwhile, it was previously announced that ‘Bad Decisions’ ranked on top of iTunes charts in multiple regions all over the world. As of 3:30 am IST on August 6, the collaborative song had already hit the number one spot on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 74 different regions. This includes the United States, Canada, Italy, Sweden, and Norway. Meanwhile, the music video for the song racked up 10 million views in just 18 hours since its release.

Released at 9:30 am IST on August 5, ‘Bad Decisions’ is a dance track that possesses a light beat, and has lyrics that express honest feelings toward a loved person. The hilarious music video shows Benny Blanco as the main character, as he spends an entire day getting ready to attend a BTS concert, only to end up reaching the venue 28 hours early.

Going by the schedule, there are still more things planned for this collab. A ‘Visualizer’ will be released through Benny Blanco’s YouTube channel on August 8, followed by the ‘BTS Recording Sketch’ video through BTS’ YouTube channel on August 16.

