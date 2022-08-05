Bad Decisions: BTS’ Jin, Jimin, V & Jungkook join Benny Blanco & Snoop Dogg for a fun collab; WATCH

After a lot of teasing, Benny Blanco’s collaborative song with BTS and Snoop Dogg is finally here! ‘Bad Decisions’ features BTS’ vocal line members Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook along with rapper Snoop Dogg, and is a pre-release single from Benny Blanco’s upcoming full-length album.

Released on August 5 at 9:30 am IST, the light beat of ‘Bad Decisions’ becomes the perfect background for its lyrics that express honest feelings to a loved person. The dance track carries a cool feeling, which helps the listener feel refreshed on a hot summer day.

Meanwhile, the hilarious music video sees Benny Blanco getting ready to attend a BTS concert, only to find out that he has got the date wrong, and to be told that he's made a "bad decision"!

Check out the fun music video for ‘Bad Decisions’, below:

Prior to the release, two music video teasers were dropped, adopting a style reminiscent of that of a movie trailer. With a classic narration accompanying BTS’ shots from their previous music video, the teasers hilariously teased the then-upcoming song, without actually giving away any hint about the song itself or its music video.

Further, Benny Blanco also kicked off a hunt for ‘Bad Decisions’, by sharing a video which showed him hiding a USB drive containing the song “somewhere in LA”.

The next few hours saw ARMYs coming together to search for the USB drive, with #FindBadDecisions trending on Twitter. With an hour and a half to go before the song’s release, Benny Blanco took to Twitter again, this time dropping an address for the USB drive’s location, and asking fans to meet up there!

From the teasers to a hunt for a USB drive and more, ‘Bad Decisions’ has been a series of chaotically fun events!

Following today’s music video premiere and release of ‘Bad Decisions’ on streaming platforms, the lyric video of the song will be out on BTS’ YouTube channel tomorrow, at 9:30 am IST on August 6. This will be followed by a ‘Visualizer’ released through Benny Blanco’s YouTube channel on August 8, and the ‘BTS Recording Sketch’ video through BTS’ YouTube channel on August 16.

What did you think about ‘Bad Decisions’? Share your thoughts with us through the comments!

