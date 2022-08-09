‘Bad Decisions’ collaborators BTS’ Jimin and Benny Blanco indulge in some social media fun; Details

On August 9, BTS’ Jimin and Benny Blanco took to social media to share some adorable moments from their meet-up! Recently, BTS’ Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook collaborated with producer Benny Blanco and rapper Snoop Dogg for the song ‘Bad Decisions’. Following this, Jimin shared a sweet photo with Benny Blanco on Twitter, writing “Benny! It was really nice to meet you”.

Check out the post, below:

Benny Blanco then shared a video which sees him and Jimin participating in a short skit! The video starts off with Benny Blanco putting his phone down on the ground while the text on the screen reads “if u play “Bad Decisions” and point ur phone at the sky… BTS will magically appear”. This is followed by Jimin walking into the shot and picking up the phone. Benny Blanco accompanied this with the caption “i cant believe this actually works…”

Check out the video below:

The music video for ‘Bad Decisions’, includes a scene which sees Benny Blanco dressing up in Jimin’s outfit from the music video for ‘Dynamite’. The producer had previously taken to Twitter to share the clip, writing “there’s only 1 Jimin at least i tried my best,” while tagging BTS. Jimin had then quoted the Tweet, writing “Jimin?” with a laughing emoji. Following this, on August 9, we got to see Jimin and Benny Blanco in one frame, thanks to their social media posts!

‘Bad Decisions’ dropped on August 5, and debuted on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart at number 7. The light, dance track also came with a hilarious music video that follows Benny Blanco as he spends a day getting ready to attend a BTS concert, only to reach the venue 28 hours early.

