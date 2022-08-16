‘Bad Decisions’ enters Billboard’s Hot 100; BTS drops recording sketch for Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg collab

‘Bad Decisions’ has officially debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart! According to Billboard’s recent update, the BTS, Benny Blanco, and Snoop Dogg collab track has debuted at number 10 on Billbaord’s Hot 100 chart, for the week of August 20. Not only is this Snoop Dogg’s 12th song to have debuted in the Top 10 of this chart, but it also marks BTS’ 10th entry, and Benny Blanco’s second.

‘Bad Decisions’ now joins ‘FAKE LOVE’, ‘Boy With Luv’, ‘ON’, ‘Dynamite’, ‘Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)’, ‘Life Goes On’, ‘Butter’, ‘Permission To Dance’ and ‘My Universe’, and becomes BTS’ tenth song to have ranked in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The song has also debuted at number 6 on Billboard’s Global 200 chart, and at number 7 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Meanwhile, BTS also released a recording sketch for ‘Bad Decisions’ on August 16. The clip takes us behind the scenes for the collab song and features BTS’ vocal line members Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook in the recording studio. Describing the song, BTS’ youngest member shared, “The song is so bouncy and cheerful so I think it’ll be easy to listen to.”

BTS’ Jin spoke about the charm expressed in ‘Bad Decisions’, sharing, “The vocal unit doesn’t get together except when recording the occasional song for an album so it’s rare to see us all together but this time, the vocal members all got to be in the collaboration,” adding, “I think you’ll feel the cheeriness and fun vibe of the song.”

Member V also added about the song’s vibe, sharing, “It’s really fun and funky so it kind of makes me want to dance.” Jimin went on to talk about the best moments to listen to the song, sharing, “When you’re driving, or when you’re running outside.”

Watch the recording sketch for ‘Bad Decisions’, below:

