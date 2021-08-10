Bad Monkey: Vince Vaughn to work with Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence for upcoming drama series

Vince Vaughn is all set to star in and executive produce a drama series titled Bad Monkey for Apple TV. The series will be written and executive produced by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence. After the success of Ted Lasso, the expectations from the upcoming series will certainly be high. It has been confirmed that the drama series will have a 10-episode first season.

As per the streaming platform, the series will revolve around "Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there’s a monkey."

The series is an adaptation of Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 novel of the same name. The novel was deemed to be "a comedic marvel" by The New York Times and one can expect the same to translate onscreen with the upcoming series. Given Vaughn's acting talents, the show could switch from comic to serious undertones with much ease and finesse.

Considering Ted Lasso's massive success and its Emmy recognition with as many as 20 nominations, all eyes will be on Bill Lawrence's other projects as well and hence Bad Monkey will have some big expectations to deal with.

Apart from this upcoming series, Vaugh also has other projects including films North Hollywood and Queenpins which will be releasing soon. As for Bad Monkey's production details, nothing has been confirmed yet and other details such as the supporting cast and tentative release date of the show will be confirmed soon.

ALSO READ: Owen Wilson clarifies MAJOR news about the Wedding Crashers sequel; Says ‘we’re trying to make something good’