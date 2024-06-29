Bad Newz: Katrina Kaif 'can't wait' to watch Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk's film; sends good wishes to team

The trailer of Karan Johar's much-awaited production venture, Bad Newz, is here. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in lead roles, the upcoming film is set to hit the screens on July 19 this year. The trailer of Bad Newz has been receiving a lot of praise from the cinephiles on social media.

Vicky's wife, actress Katrina Kaif has also reacted to the trailer of Bad Newz.

Katrina Kaif is excited to watch Bad Newz

On June 28, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to review the trailer of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk-starrer Bad Newz. In her Instagram story, Katrina gave a shout-out to the Bad Newz team.

"Can't wait for this," the actress wrote in the caption.

The Merry Christmas actress also congratulated the makers for the upcoming movie.

Check out the screenshot of her Instagram story here:

Katrina Kaif has a cameo in Bad Newz

The trailer shows Triptii Dimri's character finding out that she is pregnant but is unaware of the father of her child. It is then established that both Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk's characters are the fathers of the unborn child due to a rare medical condition.

The trailer features Katrina's blink-and-miss cameo in a scene where Ammy's character wants to remove her poster on the wall. Vicky's character says, "Yahan nahin, yahan toh meri laash se guzarna hoga." Triptii's character is left in splits.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz also stars Neha Dhupia in a pivotal role. The film will see Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk at loggerheads with each other. Fans are quite excited to watch the upcoming laughter riot.

KJo's production banner, Dharma Productions, previously produced Good Newwz. The 2019 film starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Katrina Kaif's work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas, released earlier this year. Katrina was featured alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the movie. She is best known for movies like Namastey London, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya?, Welcome, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, and more.

