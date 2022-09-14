Bad Prosecutor First Teaser: EXO’s D.O. is the strange delinquent with good intentions

‘Bad Prosecutor’ stars EXO’s D.O. as the main character Jin Jeong. As the name suggests, he is the “bad” prosecutor in the show with not-so-bad intentions but questionable actions. Returning with a new avatar, D.O. dons a unique dishevelled hairstyle as the signature for the character. In the first teaser for the upcoming drama, Jin Jeong is introduced to the world. With a biker helmet on his head and his beloved wooden stick filing in his hand he enters a room confidently droning, “Do you what I’ve learned while working in this field?” Without expecting any answer he continues, “In order to catch goons like you, one needs to be more creative and ready to bash the back of your head.”

He displays his crafty skills by smashing down everything in the room and goes onto express his real ways. “I catch people who are to be caught, without worrying about the method.” He goes around painting and creating a mess ready to go all in. ”So let’s go do something crazy again!” He sits on a chair rolling around embracing the aftermath of his own actions. Check out the teaser below.