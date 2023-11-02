Badland Hunters: Lee Jun Young, Roh Jeong Eui, Ma Dong Seok and Lee Hee Joon confirmed to join new action film

Netflix announced Ma Dong Seok, Lee Hee Joon Roh Jeong Eui, and Lee Jun Young as the main cast members for an upcoming action-based film called Badland Hunters. The announcement was made on November 2 by Netflix. Badland Hunters will be the first film directed by Heo Myung Haeng, who worked on action scenes as the martial artist director for projects like Outlaws, Hunt, and Train to Busan.

Netflix announces new action blockbuster Badland Hunters

Ma Dong Seok will play the wasteland hunter in this film. Director Heo Myung Haeng and Seok have previously worked together on projects like Crime City, and fans are excited about this collaboration. Lee Jun Young is also confirmed to star in the action film. He is known for his acting in projects like Love and Leashes, Imitation, Brave Citizen, and more. Young will be playing the role of Choi Ji Wan.

The next actor confirmed to star is Lee Hee Joon, who was seen in projects like Bystanders, Mouse, Vincenzo, Chimera, and more. He will play Yang Gi Su in the film. Roh Jeong Eui is the last actor confirmed for the action film. She will be playing Su Na in Badland Hunters. Eui was previously seen in projects like Dear.M, Our Beloved Summer, 18 Again, and more.

About Badland Hunters

Badland is an action-based blockbuster film that will showcase the final struggle for survival among those living in the already ruined city of Seoul. Where survival becomes a luxury, allegiances are a lie, and the human will is put to the test against the harshest conditions given by nature. The story is set in the same post-apocalyptic world as seen in Concrete Utopia.

The film will be released on the Netflix platform. The growing interest in the kind of synergy that will be seen has captivated the hearts of fans. Badland Hunters is a collaboration between Climax Studio, known to produce shows like Hell, DP, Ballerina, and more. The film will be released in over 190 regions globally.

