Bae Doona to return to Hollywood for Netflix movie by Justice League & Wonder Woman’s Zack Snyder

On February 9 local time, it was reported that Korean actor Bae Doona will be joining the cast lineup for Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi movie. Titled ‘Rebel Moon’, the movie has roped in somebig names including Sofia Boutella. Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi and Sky Yang. According to the latest update Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, and Ray Fisher will also be a part of the film.

Based on a story by Zack Snyder and Kurt Johnstad, the film will be helmed by the man himself. Known for his exceptional work in 'Man of Steel', 'Justice League', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Aqua Man', Zack Snyder has kept fans on their toes for his next venture. Look no further, as ‘Rebel Moon’ will present the story of a faraway quiet space colony at the edge of the galaxy. It has been threatened by tyrannical invaders led by Regent Balisarius. In desperate attempts to save their colony, the residents send out a mysterious woman to seek help from the nearby planets.

The movie is expected to release in two parts, while it seems to be set to go on floors this April. The release date has not been finalised as of now.

Bae Doona will be making her return to English content following her successful portrayals in ‘Cloud Atlas’, ‘Jupiter Ascending’ as well as ‘Sense8’. Her last role was in Netflix’s ‘The Silent Sea’ alongside actor Gong Yoo.

