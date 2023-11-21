Bae Doona shines as Nemesis in first look of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon character poster

Bae Doona features as Nemesis in Zack Snyder's new action-adventure film titled Rebel Moon: Part 1: Child of Fire. The character posters of the star-studded film have been unveiled by Netflix, a month before the film releases on the OTT platform. The prolific filmmaker Zack Snyder, who is popular for directing Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Man of Steel, intends to create a new universe of Rebel Moon with an anticipation of a successful franchise ahead.

Here’s the post introducing all the film characters; it reads, “Everyone has something to fight for. REBEL MOON - PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE premieres December 22..”

Bae Doona dons the look of a warrior in Rebel Moon poster

The posters give a glimpse of the varied roles played by actors Sofia Boutella, Ed Skrein, Djimon Unsu, Michiel Huisman, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Anthony Hopkins, Staz Nair, Cleopatra Coleman, Bae Doona, and E. Duffy.

Set on the moon of Veldt, the space adventure film follows the narrative of protagonist Kora (Sofia Boutella), a warrior who assembles a powerful force consisting of a commander, swordswoman, fighter and more. Kora’s mission is to defend the people of Veldt and rebel against the corrupt government of the Motherworld that attempts to take over the peaceful colony of Veldt.

In this epic sci-fiction film, Bae Doona essays the role of Nemesis, a skilled sword fighter who accompanies Kora to fight against Imperium (the ruthless army of the Motherworld). Doona had also posted the official film poster on her Instagram account:

Zack Synder is already gearing up for Rebel Moon Part Two

The upcoming film Rebel Moon: Child of Fire by Zack Synder paves way for a unique cinematic universe as it is a two-part film that explores the future of the galaxy. According to the reports, the second installment titled Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver is already planned and is expected to premiere in 2024, depending on the viewership counts of the first part. Furthermore, discussions are underway for the third film, a TV series spin off and video game adaptation but none of the details have been confirmed yet.

Watch the official trailer of Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire below:

