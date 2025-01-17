Bae Hyun Sung in talks to play Han Suk Kyu's chicken restaurant intern in comedy drama Shin CEO Project

As per a K-media report, Bae Hyun Sung has been offered a prominent role in the upcoming comedy-drama Shin CEO Project. The Family by Choice actor has reportedly been approached to play the role of a chicken restaurant intern if he confirms joining the project, which is helmed by the director of Deep Rooted Tree.

According to JTBC Entertainment News, an insider from the drama stated on January 17, " Bae Hyun Sung will be working with Han Suk Kyu in the new CEO Project." However, there has been no official confirmation from his agency as of yet.

Shin CEO Project will center around CEO Shin, who runs a fried chicken restaurant in a small locality. Besides managing the restaurant, he is known for resolving disputes and helping people who find themselves in desperate situations with little hope of winning.

The chicken restaurant CEO will also be joined in his day-to-day activities by an obstinate intern named Jo Philip, a role that has been offered to Bae Hyun Sung. The actor recently charmed audiences with his youthful energy as the basketball-loving Kang Hae Joon in JTBC's Family by Choice.

In that drama, he portrayed a heartwarming bond with the family he lived with. Although they were all strangers, they shared a deep understanding and connected just like a real family. Viewers loved his dynamic with his sibling-like friends in the story, Yoon Juwon and Kim Sanha, played by Jung Chae Yeon and Hwang In Yeop.

In Shin CEO Project, Bae Hyun Sung is expected to play a character who appears tough on the outside but has a kind heart.

The lead role of CEO Shin has been offered to Han Suk Kyu , according to K-media reports on January 16. He is currently reviewing the project offer positively. If both Han Suk Kyu and Bae Hyun Sung decide to join this upcoming light-hearted drama, it will be exciting to see them bicker on-screen while secretly caring for each other.

Shin CEO Project will be produced by Doorframe, but the broadcast schedule and platform have yet to be finalized.

