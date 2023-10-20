Bae In Hyuk and Lee Se Young’s upcoming time-slip romance drama hints contractual marriage twist; Teaser OUT

Actor Bae In Hyuk and Lee Se Young have teamed up for the upcoming time-slip romance drama. The new MBC K-drama titled The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract (Literal title) draws its inspiration from a webtoon with the same name. Known for his role in popular K-dramas such as My Roommate Is a Gumiho and Kiss Goblin, the actor this time will be slipping into the shoe of the cold business conglomerate. He will star next to, the Memorist star Lee Se Young. Given, that the pairing is quite fresh, fans are excitedly anticipating the release of the show. The teaser for the same is now out.

Bae In Hyuk and Lee Se Young's time slip romance drama teases heartwrenching tale

The newly rolled-out teaser glimpses the Joseon era. Also known as one of the most important periods in South Korea’s history. In the show, Bae In Hyuk plays Kang Tae Ha, whereas Lee Se Young portrays Park Yeon Woo’s character. The video stars Park Yeon Woo losing her husband Kang Tae Ha on her wedding night. He whispers his last words before dying “Fate, regardless of the circumstances or location, my affection for you remains unwavering.” As the clip progresses, we see the character of Lee See Young being thrown into a well. Time takes a leap and she wakes up in a 19th century world.

Check out the teaser:

New still features Bae In Hyuk as a cold business conglomerate

Sporting a chic black coat and classy pants, Bae In Hyuk exudes a sensual charm that draws in the audience with his calm and collected manner. The broadcasters dropped the glimpse of the 19th century Kang Tae Ha, fueling the excitement to a new level.

Check out the new stills!

More about Bae In Hyuk and Lee Se Young's upcoming drama

The series centers on a woman who, after losing her husband on their wedding night, mysteriously time-travels to the present day. In the new world, she encounters a cold chaebol heir who holds a striking resemblance to her deceased spouse. As per the synopsis, the two enter into a contractual wedding. And, this is how the series gets its name The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract (literal title). The series is slated for a November release.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: The Story of Park's Marriage Contract: Bae In Hyuk and Lee Se Young share sizzling chemistry in FIRST teaser