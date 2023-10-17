Bae In Hyuk proposes to Lee Se Young in latest poster for The Story of Widow Park's Marriage Contract

The recent unveiling of the main poster for the upcoming MBC drama, The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, has sparked curiosity among viewers. The captivating poster artfully juxtaposes a 19th-century Joseon-era woman and a contemporary, emotionally distant billionaire businessman, who is part of a third-generation corporate conglomerate. This visual contrast between the past and present hints at the intriguing narrative that awaits, creating anticipation for the unique storyline and dynamic between the two characters portrayed by Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk.

Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk’s new poster

The upcoming MBC drama, The Story of Widow Park's Marriage Contract, starring Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk, has revealed its main poster, creating buzz ahead of its scheduled premiere in November as the successor to My Dearest. This unconventional drama tells the tale of an extraordinary contract marriage between Park Yeon Woo, a girl from the 19th century who has transcended death and arrived in 2023 Korea, and Kang Tae Ha, a logical and emotionally detached corporate heir. The unique premise of this time-traveling drama is poised to captivate viewers.

The main poster is visually striking, featuring a sharp contrast between Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk. It hints at a pan-temporal romance, showcasing Lee Se Young in traditional wedding attire while Bae In Hyuk is seen in a modern suit. Besides Lee Se Young, a traditional wooden box, historically used to carry noble women and brides, is depicted, alluding to her character's involvement in a marriage contract with Bae In Hyuk. Lee Se Young's expression suggests a mix of sadness and confusion as she points towards the traditional box. Meanwhile, Bae In Hyuk is portrayed leaning down on one knee with a stoic expression, presenting a ring to her. This imagery hints at the upcoming storyline sparking anticipation The intriguing seating arrangement against the backdrop of an elaborately decorated wedding hall, adorned with floral embellishments, enhances the sense of romantic anticipation surrounding the series.

More about The Story of Widow Park's Marriage Contract

The Story of Widow Park's Marriage Contract is an upcoming MBC drama, set to premiere in November. Adapted from a Naver web novel of the same name, the series follows the story of Park Yeon Woo played by Lee Se Young, a girl from the 19th century whose husband dies on their wedding night. To complicate matters, she is kidnapped and dropped into a well by an unknown assailant. Upon waking up, she finds herself in modern Seoul and is rescued from a swimming pool by Kang Tae Ha, played by Bae In Hyuk.

Kang Tae Ha is the heir to a major corporation and is characterized as a rational and logical individual. Despite his disinterest in relationships, he agrees to enter into a contract marriage with Park Yeon Woo to fulfill the wishes of his ill grandfather.

The previously released poster for The Story of Widow Park's Marriage Contract features Park Yeon Woo standing at the threshold of a palace gate, juxtaposed against a backdrop of skyscrapers. The image captures the essence of changing times and spaces, as Park Yeon Woo, the main character, seemingly travels through time. She exudes an elegant charm in her off-white jeogori (Korean traditional upper garment for women), a red skirt, and finely braided hair.

The production team emphasized the visual representation of time and space transformations inside and outside the palace gate, offering an intuitive glimpse into Park Yeon Woo's journey. Notably, this drama marks Lee Se Young's next historical venture following the success of The Red Sleeve, and Bae In Hyuk, too, has left an impression with his previous historical drama, Under The Queen’s Umbrella.

Scheduled to air on Fridays and Saturdays from November, The Story of Widow Park's Marriage Contract promises to blend historical elements with a compelling narrative, adding another intriguing chapter to the actors' historical drama landscape.

