Bae Suzy and Ahn Eun Jin spotted filming for Everything Will Come True raising anticipation for upcoming fantasy drama; See PICS

Everything Will Come True is a much-awaited drama which is scheduled to release in 2024. Bae Suzy, Kim Woo Bin and Ahn Eun Jin will be taking on the lead roles in the romantic comedy. The cast was spotted shooting for the upcoming production. Here is a look.

Bae Suzy and Ahn Eun Jin seen filming for Everything Will Come True

On May 13, the cast of Everything Will Come True including Bae Suzy and Ahn Eun Jin were seen filming for the drama raising anticipation for the exciting project. The drama, also starring Kim Woo Bin tells the story of a Genie who grants wishes. Bae Suzy is known for her roles in hits like Start Up and Doona. Ahn Eun Jin rose to fame with Hospital Playlist and gained massive popularity with her recent historical venture My Dearest. The phenomenal star cast promises an incredible series.

More about Everything Will Come True

Everything Will Come True has been penned by The Glory's writer Kim Eun Soo. She is also famous for writing hit dramas like Goblin, Secret Garden, Descendants of the Sun, Mr Sunshine, King: The Eternal Monarch, and many more. Lee Byeong Heon who is known for Extreme Job, Be Melodramatic and Dream will be directing the project.

The drama is a fantasy romance comedy. Kim Woo Bin will be taking on the role of a spirit that comes out of a lamp. He is an emotional entity and his feelings fluctuate frequently. On the other hand, Bae Suzy will be playing Ga Young, a young woman without much emotion. She releases Kim Woo Bin's spirit from the lamp and is granted three wishes. My Dearest's fame Ahn Eun Jin will also be taking on an important role.

Song Hye Kyo will be making a guest appearance in the drama.

