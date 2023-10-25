Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong's Doona! dominates Global Top 10 Non-English list; Ranks 7th

Doona!, which premiered on October 20 on Netflix, swiftly ascended the global charts of the streaming service, securing a position in the top 10 a mere two days after its release. The drama, based on a popular webtoon, stars renowned actors Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong in leading roles. This accomplishment underscores the worldwide fascination with Korean dramas and the outstanding narratives and performances they deliver.

Doona! – the series everyone is talking about

Doona! follows the story of Lee Doona (Bae Suzy), a former lead singer of a popular girl group who once held the title of the group's most adored member. To everyone's surprise, she abruptly retired from the limelight. Currently, she resides in a shared house near a university, leading a reclusive life with rare excursions outside. On the other side, we have Lee Wonjun (Yang Se Jong), a university student. He's a kind and unassuming young man without any particularly outstanding background. When he moves into the same shared house as Lee Doona, his warm and caring nature becomes a source of comfort for her. As they spend more time together, an undeniable attraction starts to develop between them.

Doona!’s global popularity

Doona! can be streamed globally on Netflix, with the exception of several countries where it's not yet available. According to data, the series achieved remarkable popularity by ranking as the 7th most-watched TV show on Netflix with 2.8 million views this week. It made a swift entry into the top 10 in various countries, securing the 7th position among the most-watched shows on Netflix worldwide. Notably, Doona! has also captured a spot in the top 10 most popular TV shows in multiple countries, including India, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, and more.

Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong's stellar chemistry

The success of Doona! can be attributed to not only its compelling plot but also the undeniable chemistry between the lead actors, Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong. Their remarkable performances have resonated with audiences worldwide.

Fans of Doona! have taken to social media to celebrate this remarkable achievement. Their joyous messages, fan art, and tributes are a testament to the impact of the drama and the appreciation for Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong's work.

The achievement of Doona! securing the 7th spot in Netflix's Global Top 10 is a momentous occasion for K-drama enthusiasts and fans of Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong. This accolade not only celebrates the exceptional talent of the lead actors but also underscores the global appeal of Korean dramas.

