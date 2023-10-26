Bae Suzy as Doona of Sweet Dream transforms into spy in Undercover MV release; Watch

Netflix's newly released series Doona! starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong is available to watch on the OTT platform. The Korean drama is gaining popularity for its realistic storyline that depicts the reality of a K-pop idol's life. Recently, Netflix released the Undercover MV from the drama where Lee Doo Na played by Bae Suzy makes her solo debut in the K-pop music industry.

Undercover MV by Bae Suzy as Lee Doo Na, a K-pop soloist

Netflix released the music video for Undercover. It is a song sung by Bae Suzy as Lee Doo Na in the drama called Doona! After facing many hurdles and difficulties, Lee Doo Na is able to restart her K-pop idol life but this time as a successful soloist.

The music video for Undercover opens up with Lee Doo Na (Bae Suzy) reflecting her K-pop soloist charm. The concept is based on a spy who has gone undercover and is being questioned. Bae Suzy is seen looking good in various outfits in the MV and crisp choreography. She makes a 200 percent stronger return following her hiatus.

Previously she was a member of a fictional K-pop girl group called Sweet Dream in the drama itself. The group was made up of Bae Suzy, Rian, Simeez from La Chica dance group, singer Janet Suhh and actress Go Ah Sung. Watch the Undercover MV below:

Doona! starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong

Doona! tells a realistic story about a K-pop idol named Lee Doo Na's life. Being a member of a K-pop group called Sweet Dream, Lee Doo Na goes into hiatus after being publicly criticized and all the negativity she faces on the internet. After watching the drama one could feel a close resemblance to a K-pop Idol's life in reality. She then makes a comeback as a soloist and establishes a successful career.

Yang Se Jong on the other hand plays Won Jun who is a college student but falls in love with Lee Doo Na after becoming acquainted with her. The two go through hardships to make their relationship work amid all the outside forces being against it since Doo Na is a K-pop idol.

