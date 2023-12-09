Bae Suzy attends Park Bo Gum's Let Me Fly musical, shares heartwarming photos with actor

Singer-actress Bae Suzy paid a visit to actor Park Bo Gum during his musical, Let Me Fly to show support to the fellow actor. Accompanying her was actress Lee Young Ah. Bae Suzy even shared a backstage picture with Park Bo Gum on her Instagram story.

Bae Suzy meets and supports Park Bo Gum

Park Bo Gum is presently gracing the stage in the musical Let Me Fly. The musical revolves around a young man named Nam Won who, due to the effects of radio frequency, unexpectedly transforms into a 70-year-old grandfather. Despite his aged appearance, his soul remains youthful, leading to a struggle to adapt to his new life while attempting to return to the past. Characters aiding him in this journey are his grandmother Sun Hee and his true love, Jung Boon.

Bae Suzy, who shares the screen with Park Bo Gum in the upcoming film Wonderland, attended the musical to show her support. Joining her was actress Lee Young Ah. Suzy shared a backstage picture with Park Bo Gum on her Instagram story, capturing the camaraderie between the co-stars and friends.

In the photo, Bae Suzy, sporting a beige jacket and a black hat, is seen posing cutely with both hands covering her cheeks. Park Bo Gum, holding a bouquet, strikes a V-pose. Next to Park Bo Gum, actor Lee Hyung Hoon, who also appears in Let Me Fly, is posing and smiling affectionately. Suzy’s close friend, actress Lee Young Ah, is also seen in the photo, striking a sweet pose.

In the caption of the photo, Suzy wrote, "Really Cool!!!! “A warm and beautiful performance. I cried and laughed a lot." The Doona! star also shared a video of the actors on stage, tagging Park Bo Gum. Notably, Lee Young Ah, who starred alongside Bae Suzy in Uncontrollably Fond, joined Suzy in supporting their fellow actor Park Bo Gum's musical performance.

More about Wonderland

The film Wonderland, directed by Kim Tae Yong, will explore a simulated universe where individuals have the opportunity to reconnect with loved ones with whom they can no longer interact in reality. Suzy and Park Bo Gum have been in discussions to portray a young couple in the movie, facing the challenge of communication after Park Bo Gum's character falls into a coma.

Additionally, Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shik are also in talks to take on roles as characters who oversee and control the events within the simulated reality known as Wonderland.

