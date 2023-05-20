Bae Suzy, Connect’s Jang Hee Ryung and Nana show off their gorgeous visuals in latest Instagram update

On May 19th, Nana included the captions "I want to go on our healing trip again" and "It was special and precious" on a number of photos that she shared on Instagram. Nana, Suzy, and Jang Hee Ryung appear to have gone on a trip together in the published photos and their radiant appearance catches the eye. The three display their friendship and maintain a close relationship. The warmth of their lovely friendship is palpable.

Nana, Bae Suzy and Jang Hee Ryung:

The three of them are continuing their busy lives as actors at the same time. Suzy is going to deliver the film 'Wonderland' and she will show up in the Netflix unique 'Iduna!' Nana is going to deliver her Netflix series 'Cover Young lady'. Jang Hee Ryung is an actress who has appeared in the dramas ‘Shooting Star’ and ‘Uncontrollably Fond’ as well as the films ‘You Won't Believe’ and ‘Swallow.’ In each of these films, she demonstrates her delicate acting abilities.

Bae Suzy:

Bae Suzy recently acted in the Coupang Play series Anna. Anna manages the narrative of carrying on with something else entirely life subsequent to lying. As a member of the girl group Miss A, Bae Suzy has a large following and has appeared in a variety of films and television shows, including Architecture 101, Dori Painter, Baekdu Mountain, and Vagabond, Startup, and Uncontrollably Fond. The drama won two awards at the Director's Cut Awards ceremony. This year marked the 21st anniversary of the Directors' Guild of Korea (DGK)-hosted Director's Cut Awards. The fact that candidates and winners are chosen by direct vote from Korean film directors gives it significance. Anna is a drama about a woman who begins a new life after lying about something insignificant. She won the Best Actress of the Year Award in the Series category and the New Female Actress of the Year Award in the Series category at the 24th annual awards ceremony, which Actor Park Ye Young also received.

