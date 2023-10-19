Bae Suzy dazzles in black dress and gothic-style heels during Doona! promotions; PICS here

Bae Suzy flaunted her good looks for the recent promotions of her upcoming romance drama Doona! The actor stunned everyone with her style and accessories proving once again why she’s revered for her fashion and looks. Her drama is all set for its release on October 20 and fans are eagerly waiting for the first episode to drop. Here is a breakdown of her outfit and style.

Bae Suzy’s dazzling monochromatic black look

On October 19, Bae Suzy took to Instagram to share her pictures from the recent promotional event of Doona!. The actor opted for an all-black look and dazzled everyone with her presence. The asymmetrical hemline of the dress showed off her figure well. The lower half of the dress resembled a tennis skirt but instead of a sporty look, it came off as elegant and was a right fit for the occasion.

A silver buckle adored the waist of the dress. Tight fitted on the upper half, the mesh on the neckline embraced her shoulders and the full-length sleeves added grace to the total look. Bae Suzy opted for simple round silver earrings to match the buckle piece on her waist. The look was completed with gothic black heels which had silver accents. Gladiator-style, the heels went up and stopped between the middle of her legs and knees.

Bae Suzy’s hair and make-up at the event

Bae Suzy went for a neat look with sleek straight black hair. She kept the hair open and they went up to her waist. As for make-up, she wore a simpler look. The eyes had a natural glow and attention was dragged to the lips as she chose to wear a rosier shade.

More about Bae Suzy’s Doona!

Doona! Is all set for its premier on October 20 on Netflix. Bae Suzy, Yang Se Jong, Park Se Wan, Kim Do Wan, and Kim Min Ho will be a part of this romance drama. The director of masterpieces like Crash Landing on You and Romance is a Bonus Book has undertaken this project so fans are anticipating his latest release.

