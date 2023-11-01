Bae Suzy gifts Doona! staff members expensive scarfs; Yang Se Jong complains of not getting one

Beloved actress Bae Suzy went above and beyond to show her appreciation for the hardworking team behind the Netflix show Doona! Given her leading role alongside co-star Yang Se Jong, they recently made an appearance on a web show titled Salon Drip 2, which was released on October 31. During the show, the host inquired about any special gestures made by Bae Suzy while working on Doona! Yang Se Jong then revealed that the actress had generously gifted the staff with expensive, warm scarfs. He playfully complained that he hadn't received one himself.

Bae Suzy gifts Doona! staff with scarfs

During the show Doona!, when the MC mentioned hearing about Bae Suzy's generous actions on set, Yang Se Jong confirmed and shared that she had given expensive scarfs to all the staff, each in different colors, which was just during the time for Christmas.

Suzy responded, expressing her pride that the staff appreciated the gifts but playfully didn't extend the same gesture to Yang Se Jong. When Yang Se Jong cutely pretended to be upset for not receiving one, Suzy explained that she had carefully prepared gifts for the staff because she wasn't sure how the shooting would go. The idol-turned-actress also mentioned that she personally wrapped the gifts. She revealed that she had prepared the gifts as a token of her gratitude but wanted to wrap them like Santa because it was Christmas.

Watch the interview here-

More about Doona!

The recent release of all nine episodes of the romantic K-drama Doona! starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong has garnered a massive global following. With many fans eagerly watching the show, there was a release of previously unseen stills after premiere which has given rise to speculation about the existence of deleted scenes and the potential for a special episode.

Fans are increasingly expressing their desire for additional content, hoping for further closure and insights into the storyline. This has generated significant excitement among the dedicated followers of the show. The show quickly climbed the global rankings of the streaming platform, securing a spot in the top 10 just two days after its premiere. This achievement is thanks to the global appeal of K-dramas and the star studded cast and good plotline Doona! had to offer.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Doona! Interview: Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong dish on characters’ charms that attracted each other