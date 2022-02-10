Bae Suzy to make her singing comeback with single ‘Satellite’ on THIS date

Bae Suzy fans are in for a treat as on February 10, it was revealed that the singer and actor would be making a musical comeback for the first time in 4 years. Her agency, Management SOOP revealed the information through a post on their official Instagram where a teaser photo of Bae Suzy’s upcoming release was shared.

As per the update, Bae Suzy’s digital single ‘Satellite’ will be released on February 17, 2022, Thursday at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). This will be her first musical release in about 4 years as the last time fans got a glimpse at singer Bae Suzy was on January 22, 2018, for her second mini-album ‘Faces of Love’. Check out the post below.

Making her solo debut under JYP Entertainment, Bae Suzy first released the mini-album ‘Yes? No?’ on January 24, 2017, and was very well received. Bae Suzy then went onto put out her second mini-album ‘Faces of Love’. Soon, the announcement of former Miss A member Min’s departure came in and then the disbandment of the group was revealed.

Bae Suzy did not renew her contract with JYP Entertainment and instead joined Management SOOP in 2019. She has continued to sing for various drama OSTs but did not release any solo music. It seems like the drought is finally over as fans will be able to hear new music from Bae Suzy very soon!

