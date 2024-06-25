Wonderland is a new South Korean movie that premiered recently, starring big stars of the industry such as Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Gong Yoo, Choi Woo Shik, and more. However, the film has failed to live up to expectations despite the stellar cast list and massive promotions.

Wonderland struggles for viewership in theatres

The new sci-fi movie titled Wonderland could not attract enough audience to the theatres and performed less than its initial projections. Although the film consisted of major names from the industry, it struggled to even cross 1 million viewers to the cinemas. Moreover, Wonderland quickly fell out of the top 10 box office movies and will be leaving theaters with sub-par viewership in total.

The movie managed to garner just 617,690 audiences which is significantly below the break-even mark of 2.9 million. The reviews by the viewers of the film remain mixed as several expressed that they were disappointed with the unconvincing storyline. Moreover, the movie will soon be moving on to VOD services which indicates that it underperformed in the cinemas.

More about the movie Wonderland

The ensemble cast of the film is led by Park Bo Gum as Tae Ju, who falls into a coma following an unfortunate incident. Bae Suzy as Jeong In is the female lead who serves as Tae Ju’s romantic interest and stays beside him during his vegetative state.

However, she arrives at a facility that creates a fake version of him so that she is able to meet him again. Meanwhile, Choi Woo Shik takes up the coordinator's role responsible for running the company, and Jung Yu Mi is his partner, who also looks after the stimulated world.

Tang Wei also appears in the movie as the deceased wife, but somehow her AI version gains consciousness. Gong Yoo is making a cameo where he takes up the role of a man who lost his wife. Directed and written by Kim Tae Yong, the movie premiered on June 5, 2024.

