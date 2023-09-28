Bae Suzy personifies popular K-pop star in new DOONA! stills and teaser

Bae Suzy’s performance in Start-Up and Anna was much appreciated by the fans hence increasing the anticipation around her next project, DOONA!. Yang Se Jong would be back in the drama world for the first time since his discharge from the military on November 2021. The latest teaser revealed on September 28, created a around the characters and their lives.

Breaking down the teaser video and stills released

The teaser video is merely a few seconds long and we see Won Jun who is played by Yang Se Jong sitting in his car and looking at a picture of his loved idol Lee Doo Na who is played by Bae Suzy. Not only does he have her picture but he is a fanboy with pictures of all the members stuck inside his vehicle. His bias though is definitely Lee Doo Na as her photocard is the largest of them all.

The stills released show Lee Doo Na at the height of her fame. She looks gorgeous in her pink dress and shiny dangling earrings. Another picture shows her performing in front of thousands as she confidently takes up the stage. One shows her in a glittery white cord set and all the lights focus on her. There are also photocards with various hairstyles and outfits.

Not only do the stills tell the story of her stardom but also show the struggle and hard work that goes into it. The pictures show her practising her dance in another she can be seen broken down with lots of things on her mind.

Everything to know about DOONA!

Doona! is a romance drama that is scheduled to release on October 20th. Park Se Wan and Lee Yoo Bi are also a part of the cast. The story revolves around an ex–K-pop idol Lee Doo Na and a university student Won Jun. Lee Doo Na lives in a shared house and Won Jun joins in as a housemate. As the two start living together, he gets attracted to her mysterious self. There is sizzling chemistry between the two and Won Jun can’t seem to keep himself away from her.

