Bae Suzy’s ‘Anna’: Coupang Play responds to director’s demands; Reveals plans to release special version

Recently, the director of Bae Suzy starrer ‘Anna’, Lee Joo Young, shared through her legal team that the six-part version of the series (presently released) was edited unilaterally without her knowledge. As Lee Joo Young stated that she had created the show spread over eight episodes, the director demanded an official apology from the streaming platform Coupang Play and demanded that her name be removed from the six-part version.

The director’s legal team shared, "She [director Lee Joo Young] didn’t agree to add her name on an edited version that was not approved, so we asked for her name to be removed from the 'director' and 'script' of the credits, but Coupang Play refused to do so. We have also asked Coupang Play to correct the problem, but Coupang Play has not responded to anything so far.”

Following this, Coupang Play released a statement on August 3, addressing the director’s demands by sharing that the edits were “according to the contract”. The streaming platform responded that the director’s editing was significantly different from the direction originally agreed upon. Coupang Play further shared that requests for changes were made over several months as a result, but that the director did not comply with the same.

Coupang Play continued that edits were made by using their rights as per the contract, in order to reflect the story originally agreed upon. The streaming platform has also stated that they will be releasing a special "director's cut" version of ‘Anna’ once it completes receiving its rating this month. Previously, Coupang Play had announced an "extended version" of 'Anna', sharing at the time that it "...will be released in August. It will be unveiled in detail with the rich stories of the characters Yoo Mi, Hyun Joo, Ji Hoon, and Ji Won. It will be a great gift to the many fans who love ‘Anna.'”

‘Anna’ stars Bae Suzy in the lead role as a woman who tells a small lie, but ends up living someone else’s life and loses her true identity in the process.

