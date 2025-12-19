Bae Suzy shares K-drama moment with BTS’ V, poses alongside Park Bogum-TWS in chic black and white party PICS

Bae Suzy, BTS member V, Park Bo Gum, and K-pop boy group TWS are all the faces of French luxury house Celine. The Korean ambassadors of the brand have had the opportunity to hang out together multiple times, with the previous outing in July breaking the internet. All four acts’ visual chemistry has been praised, and this time for the year-end party, they came together once again, with the actress sharing a sweet K-drama-like moment with the younger singer.

V and Suzy make for the perfect eye candy pair in new pictures

Suzy’s update on December 19 showed a collection of 15 photos that were seemingly taken at the high-end brand’s Christmas-time get-together. All black and white, they first appeared totally unassuming as she flirted with the mirror in true top star style. However, in the following images, she could be seen posing as a group with the whole bunch. In successive updates, a beautiful K-drama moment unfolded between the singer-actor, Bae Suzy, and BTS member V. They could be seen leaning on the glass decor inside the venue. Their enviable model-like frame glinted under the lights as they stared into the camera.

The next photo looked capable of shocking the fans into another dimension as it was a perfect candid. Caught in the moment, Suzy appeared staring down at her booted feet while a very animated V spoke to her in pout, possibly directing their next pose. The final nail came with their last photo, where the two loudly smiled at each other, with her hiding behind her palm as he gazed at her.

The 31-year-old also shared selfies with Park Bo Gum and the members of team TWS in images, smiling and posing with smiles on their faces, showing the strong bond among the stars. The two actors have featured together as the leads in Wonderland, which became the 32-year-old actor’s first movie post military discharge. They have remained close since, often seen hanging out at events.

