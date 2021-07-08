Bae Suzy in talks to make a comeback with Coupang Play’s new web series

Bae Suzy may join the cast of ‘Second Anna’. Read ahead to know more

The ‘Nation’s First Love’ is soon to make a comeback on small screens with Coupang Play’s 8 part series ‘Second Anna’. According to Star News, the series is to be directed by Lee Joo Young, the director of the famed 2017 movie ‘A Single Rider’, starring Lee Byung Hun and Gong Hyo Jin. Second Anna was originally set to be a movie but was soon reformatted to a series.

Bae Suzy is set to play the role of ‘Anna’ who lives her life with two different personalities as she suffers from Ripley’s Syndrome, which is a form of antisocial personality disorder, named after the famous fictional character Thomas Ripley. The series is set to start filming in the later months of 2021 once the rest of the cast is confirmed. She chose this series as she trusts the vision of the director and the script was extremely riveting and challenging. She is also set to star opposite Park Bo Gum in the Kim Tae Yong directed series ‘Wonderland’ but since the date has yet to be released, ‘Second Anna’ may be her official comeback.

Bae Suzy's last drama ‘Start Up’ was a complete success and the fans have been waiting for her comeback to dramas. She has been in the drama scene for a while and is known for her notable roles in ‘Vagabond’, ‘While You were Sleeping’, ‘Uncontrollably Fond’, ‘Gu Family Book’ and ‘Dream High 1 & 2’. She was also part of JYP’s successful group ‘Miss A’ who were known to be monster rookies and after their disbandment in 2017, she continued to make solo music as well.

Recently, in celebration of 11 years in the industry, Suzy donated a generous sum to children in need. The sum was given to Life Sharing Practice Headquarter who perform heart surgeries for premature babies and this isn’t the first time she has made a donation as she is known to have consistently donated generous sums to LSPH since 2016.

Hopefully, we will get to see her on screen soon in an extremely new character and we cannot wait to see how she does well in this series!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan’s next with Shankar to have South Korean Actress, Bae Suzy as the leading lady?

Which is your favourite Bae Suzy drama? Let Pinkvilla know in the comments below

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×