Bae Suzy to feature on BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Mantra music video and upcoming solo album? Here’s why fans are convinced

BLACKPINK’s Jennie X Bae Suzy? Yes, this dream collaboration seems to be on the horizon according to fans. Many think that the former miss A member will feature on the SOLO singer’s upcoming single Mantra’s music video. With the highly-anticipated release inching closer, fans are excited more than ever for the possibility.

Recently, BLINKs took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared that Bae Suzy might star in the music video for Jennie’s upcoming solo single Mantra or her album. The duo has been known to be friends for a few weeks and the speculations kickstarted when the Doona! actress liked the BLACKPINK member’s teaser photo for Mantra on Instagram.

The K-pop pair was recently spotted on a movie ‘date’, further fueling rumors that they met on the set of Jennie’s upcoming music video and formed a close bond. Fans also think that since her Mantra is all about ‘Pretty girls’, she might collaborate with all her industry friends, who will make an appearance in the music video.

However, for now, there’s no confirmation despite fans being convinced about the same. Now anticipation runs high for the October 11 release.

Meanwhile, Jennie is all set for her highly anticipated solo comeback. The BLACKPINK member has recently announced her upcoming single Mantra, set to be released on October 11. She started teasing about the song on September 25, raising anticipation with her genius marketing skills.

Her recently released teaser images further heightened the excitement. In addition, this will mark her first solo release under her own agency ODD ATELIER, and after a high-profile signing with Columbia Records.

On the other hand, this will be her first song in a while. Following her solo debut with SOLO, the singer only released one track You & Me, an English special single. Following Mantra, a solo album is also in the works, as revealed by Jennie herself.

Amid the excitement, she is continuing her global takeover. Ahead of the highly-anticipated release, she recently attended Paris Fashion Week in a completely new avatar. Her blonde hair and daring yet chic outfit turned the heads of many at the event, solidifying her position as one of the best K-pop fashionistas.

