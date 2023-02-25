Bae Suzy’s Anna, Park Hae Il and Tang Wei’s Decision To Leave and more win at the 21st Director’s Cut Awards

On February 24th, the 21st Director’s Cut Awards were held in person for the first time in three years in Seoul. The awards ceremony was divided into film and series categories. The one that received a lot of attention was the 'Decision to Leave'. On this day, 'Decision to Leave' won multiple crowns with 5 awards. Director Park Chan Wook won the Best Director Award, followed by the Screenplay Award along with writer Jeong Seo Kyung.

Not only this, but the actor awards were also swept away. Park Hae Il won the Male Actor of the Year Award, Tang Wei received the Female Actor of the Year Award, and Seo Hyun Woo received the New Male Actor of the Year Award. Director Park Chan Wook, writer Jung Seo Kyung, and actors Park Hae Il and Tang Wei were unable to attend due to schedule reasons, leaving a regretful feeling. Writer Jeong Seo Kyung also gave credit to the audience who saw 'Decision to Leave', saying, "I want to thank director Park Chan Wook."

At the 21st Director's Cut Awards on February 24th, Bae Suzy won the Best Actress of the Year award in the series category for her web drama 'Anna'. On this day, Bae Suzy went on stage and said, “I am so grateful just for inviting me, but I am even more grateful for giving me a meaningful award.” The Coupang Play web drama 'Anna', which was released in June of last year, depicts the story of a woman who lives a completely different life, starting with trivial lies about her name, family, education, and past. Suzy played the role of Anna, her main character, and was acclaimed for her performance for the first time since her debut.

Here is the full list of award winners:

New Actor of the Year Award Series: 'Narco-Saints' Kim Min Gwi

New Actress Award Series of the Year: Park Ye Young for 'Anna'

New Actor of the Year: Seo Hyeon-woo for 'Decision to Leave'

New Actress of the Year Film: 'The Apartment with Two Women' Yang Mal Bok

Vision Award of the Year: Kim Sae In, director of 'The Apartment with Two Women'

New Director of the Year Award: Ahn Tae Jin, director of 'The Night Owl'

Male Actor of the Year Series: 'Narco-Saints' Jo Woo Jin

Actress of the Year Award Series: 'Anna' Bae Suzy

Male Actor of the Year Award: Park Hae Il for 'Decision to Leave'

Actress of the Year in Film: Tang Wei for 'Decision to Leave'

