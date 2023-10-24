Bae Suzy's Doona! Wardrobe: Guide to ace neutral tones with pops of color like a pro

Doona! starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong in the lead role debuted on Netflix with a bang. In no time, the plot and the steamy chemistry of the stars were all over the internet. Surprisingly, even non-K-drama fans found themselves drawn to the show, especially, fashion enthusiasts.

Expecting Suzy to stick to her traditional long wavy dresses and elegant persona? Think again. South Korea's beloved trendsetter has set a new gold standard in Gen Z fashion, turning heads with a blend of pastel tones and daring accents.

Decoding Bae Suzy's fashion in Doona!

In the show, Bae Suzy slipped into the shoes of a former K-pop idol. One can expect the fashion to be top-notch and sophistication at its peak. But, to the contrary, Suzy's style file falls under the relax category. Lee Doona's style in the show screamed a Fashion major. Doona's choices seemed to cast an irresistible appeal, whether it was her lace crop tops layered with sheer shrugs and relaxed trousers or the polka dot-infused mini skirts with noodle strap blouses, and let's not forget the enchanting floral dresses that tugged at our heartstrings.

Bae Suzy shines as a fashion icon in Doona!

Lee Doona gave major outfit goals for the college-goers. Be it her sartorial approach to unisex clothing, styling baggy pants and an oversized white shirt, or effortlessly pulling off neutral tones, Suzy flawlessly masters it all with her grace. Shades such as white, black, and beige, infused with a pop-up of bold lipsticks, were her best friends. Also, let’s not forget her signature cap, concealing her identity from the world.

Lee Doona’s bottom wears; we need to talk

She complements the dress with nude sandals, and guess what steals the show? The socks! Those pink socks are definitely going to be the next favorite thing for the fashion girlies. From black pumps to sliders, she adds her own touch to every ensemble. Suzy is the ultimate pro at the art of mix and match! Isn’t she?

Easy-going makeup that can be your go-to choice

Lee Doona embraces a natural style with minimum makeup. She exudes effortless radiance while wearing spotless eyeliner, bright red and maroon lipsticks, beautiful ear hoops, and a delicate touch of tint.



