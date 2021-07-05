Baek A Yeon reveals the tracklist for upcoming fifth mini album Observe featuring six songs

The singer and songwriter has also released beautiful concept photos for the album. Read more about the album here.

Baek A Yeon has revealed the tracklist for her upcoming fifth mini album ‘Observe’. The title song is called ‘0%’, while its original title in Korean means ‘What Do You Do When You Don’t Want To Do Anything’. The other five tracks in literal translation are: ‘LonelyWAR’, ‘I Am Going To Rebel’, ‘So I Am Full Of Thoughts These Days’ and ‘Fantasy’ along with the instrumental version of the title track. Previously, Baek A Yeon released concept photos for the album where she is dressed in bright warm colours with aesthetically beautiful surroundings and style.

Baek A Yeon’s soft beauty adds the charm to the photos. This will be her first mini album after leaving JYP Entertainment and joining Eden Entertainment. Baek A Yeon is a singer who is known for being the second runner-up of the survival reality show ‘K-pop Star’. The show involves three entertainment or talent agencies who conduct auditions worldwide to search for the next potential K-pop stars. The original judges came from the former ‘Big 3’ companies YG, JYP and SM; however, it has changed and now the judges no longer represent them.

Baek A Yeon participated in the show’s first season and became one of the top three contestants with Jamie Park and Lee Hi. After the show she chose to join JYP Entertainment out of the several company offers. Baek A Yeon has released four extended plays and a total of ten singles till now.

The fifth mini album ‘Observe’ drops on July 13, 2021 at 6PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

