Baekhyun breaks records, Chorong admits to underage drinking & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS you might have missed

EXO’s Baekhyun breaks Hanteo solo artist record with Bambi

Before the singer enlists for his military service in May, EXO-L’s are giving Baekhyun the best farewell gift. According to Hanteo chart, the singer has officially broken the record for the highest first week of album sales by a solo artist with his recent track, ‘Bambi’, totalling to 868,840 sales.

Apink’s Chorong might lose liquor ad contract over controversy; admits to underage drinking, NOT bullying

Reports are rife with the school bullying and underage drinking accusations targeting Apink’s Chorong. The contract for the liquor brand that she is advertising for, will get over on April 14 and there are talks that the contract might not be renewed, according to Sports Kyunghyang. Hours later, Chorong took to Instagram to apologise to her fans about her actions, majorly underage drinking but denied the bullying claims.

The ‘Missing’ & ‘Birthcare Centre’ actress Uhm Ji Won announces her divorce

The actress has been active on her YouTube channel titled ‘Actor Jiwon Uhm’, sharing life updates with her fans every week. She recently took to the platform to announce that she and her significant other, an architect, have mutually decided that it’s better to remain friends than a married couple and announced her divorce. She married her husband back in 2014. She also said that she hopes her fans don’t look at her in a negative light as this had happened a while ago and she has since then been working hard as an actress.

SHINee updated their Melon Music Chart profile with unseen ‘Atlantis’ photos

A few days ago, SHINee dropped the individual concept photos of Onew and Minho (other members’ images yet to be uploaded) for their upcoming repackaged album ‘Atlantis’ leaving fans swooning over the group. Today, fans found out that the group has even updated their Melon Music Chart profile picture - but this time, it’s unseen photos! ‘Atlantis’ is scheduled to release on April 12 and the physical album will release on April 15. Check out their profile here.

ENHYPEN releases eerie concept mood board for their comeback album

Fans have been waiting eagerly for the rookie group ENHYPEN’s comeback with their album, BORDER: CARNIVAL. They kicked off their promotions a few days ago by releasing a mysterious intro video and a schedule. Today, the group released a concept mood board where we can see a member fidgeting or undoing strings in his hand, next to a pearled-skull. Even the red aesthetic and lighting looks haunting. The album is scheduled to release on April 26. Meanwhile, check out the moodboard below.

Who held the record of the highest first week of album sales by a solo artist? The record was held by Kang Daniel, for his solo album ‘Delight’.

