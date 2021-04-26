BAEKHYUN to celebrate his birthday in advance with fans before enlistment; announces a special BDAY VLive

It was announced that EXO member Baekhyun’s enlistment date falls on his birthday, May 6. The idol has now revealed plans to celebrate his birthday in advance with fans. Check out all the details here.

In April 2 , 2021, SM Entertainment and Baekhyun himself announced his military enlistment date being finalised as of May 6, 2021. Coincidently, May 6 is also his birthday. It’s common for K-Pop celebrities to hold a live broadcast or special events for their fans on their birthday. But since Baekhyun will be enlisting, he won’t be able to do something like that, which saddened the fans’ hearts more.

Today however, Newsen reported that Baekhyun has announced a special live broadcast, streamed via VLive, to celebrate his birthday with fans in advance. The program is called ‘B-DAY: BAEKHYUN-DAY’, which definitely is a creative name. The show will broadcast on May 1, 3 PM KST. The report also mentions that this pre-birthday celebration will be a full-on entertainment show, with segments such as music talk, mini games, a Q&A session and other things too. All of this would be filmed in a safe environment.

Baekhyun’s latest solo release ‘Bambi’ has made him a two-times million-seller artist as the EP crossed one million sales in less than 20 days. His first album to achieve one million sales was ‘Delight’. He even has made history as he’s the second solo artist to have two million seller albums, second only to the legendary Seo Taiji. He even topped number 1 on iTunes in 60 countries and broke many other records.

For Baekhyun to celebrate his birthday in advance shows how much the idol really loves his fans and wants to spend time with them. Even when announcing his enlistment date, he said that he will try his best to stay together with the fans, trying out different methods.

Make sure to tune in to VLive for B-DAY: BAEKHYUN-DAY on May 1, 3 PM KST.

Credits :Newsen

