Baekhyun fans accuse Macau restaurant of illegally filming and setting-up EXO member amid indoor smoking issue

Recently, EXO’s Baekhyun got embroiled in an indoor smoking controversy after a clip capturing him vaping in Macau went viral. Following the issue, the K-pop idol apologized through his own agency INB100. However, his fans think he was illegally filmed by the Macau eatery.

EXO fans took to X (formerly Twitter), arguing about whether he was set up for the indoor smoking row. According to fans, the viral clip of smoking an e-cigarette dates back to June, when he was in Macau for a performance. They claimed that Baekhyun booked the whole 2nd floor of the restaurant for a private company dinner at that time.

So naturally, the question arose whether the eatery staff illegally filmed him or not. Many even accused the restaurant of selling the footage to anti-fans, noting how the controversy emerged just a few days after his solo comeback.

Fans have also come to Baekhyun’s defense saying that the new law about e-cigarettes was implemented just a few years ago. In Macau, hotels, restaurants, and shopping malls generally have designated smoking areas and fans claimed the private floor he booked had also the same facility.

However, in August 2022, Macau passed a ban on e-cigarettes which then became effective starting December of the same year. Not just indoors, but vaping is prohibited altogether in the region, including production and import.

EXO fans have mentioned that he wasn’t aware of the new law since the last time Baekhyun visited the region was back in 2017. They have also said that it might have been a genuine mistake by him and his agency should have investigated further before apologizing.

In addition, the Macau restaurant where he was filmed vaping indoors, is also facing massive backlash. Fans have poured outrage saying that the staff should have warned about the law rather than secretly filming him and allegedly setting him up for the controversy.

Meanwhile, in their apology statement, INB100 also mentioned that the EXO member or his staff weren’t aware of the ban saying that while dining with staff after the Macau concert, Baekhyun unconsciously used an e-cigarette as the conversation progressed.

