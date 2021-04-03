Baekhyun’s enlistment date, Hoshi’s mixtape Spider release & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS you might have missed

There’s a lot that went down on April 2. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

While Friday marked the start of many people’s long weekends, your social media might have been abuzz with big news such as HYBE’s Ithaca Holdings takeover, Kim Seoh Ho’s comeback, Young Dae’s upcoming project. Those of course deserve a place of its own. However, there might be some other news that you might have missed out on. Here’s April 2, 2021’s Daily Highlights for you.

Baekhyun’s military date announcement

On his Instagram live on April 2, Baekhyun shared that he will be enlisting in the military on May 6 (which also is his birthday). SM Entertainment confirmed the date and said that the time and location of the events will be private. In his live, he said that rather than endlessly waiting, he’ll try to find different ways in which he can stay together with the fans.

Kim Jae Hwan released a highlight medley for his upcoming album

Former member of Wanna One, Kim Jae Hwan dropped the news of his spring comeback in February. Since then, the singer has released teaser posters, tracklists and concept films for his third album titled ‘Change’. Today, on April 2, he dropped a highlight medley which sounds like paradise! The upcoming album will have a total of eight songs. Watch the medley video below:

Red Velvet’s Seulgi to host web music program ‘The Wise Music Encyclopedia’

The show, produced by Music content company 11018, is an interview show where artists who contributed to popular music history will be featured with in-depth discussions about their lives. This show is in connection to the SBS program ‘Legendary Stage: Archive K’ and the company said that instead of ending that show, they would like to continue the archive project by going into detail on the journey of music.

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi drops debut solo mixtape ‘Spider’

The highly-awaited solo mixtape by Hoshi is out! His first venture as a solo artist, Hoshi has completely transformed himself from the sweet-boy looks to a fierce, almost-seductive look. The direction of the camera, the lyrics and Hoshi’s incredible dance is something to definitely look out for. The music video is a definite piece of art. A masterpiece. Check it out below to know what we’re talking about:

