Baekhyun’s first solo concert Beyond LIVE is a hit among fans; Reveals details of new album & tracks with EXO

EXO’s Baekhyun recently wrapped up his first solo virtual concert after titled Beyond LIVE – BAEKHYUN: LIGHT! Scroll down to see what went down.

EXO’s Baekhyun’s first solo virtual concert after titled Beyond LIVE – BAEKHYUN: LIGHT finally wrapped up today and fans were not left disappointed! During his concert, the idol performed several solo albums like Record of Youth, Every Second and his latest music prodigy single Amusement Park. The K pop icon also performed songs from his album Addicted, single track Get You Alone and more. In between sets, the singer took an opportunity to joke with fans and asked them if the stage was as sexy as he is, and added that he had been thinking of a gift for his beloved fans and finally landed on deciding to reveal the new tracks from his Japenese mini album which releases later this month.

He also performed dome fan favourites like EXO’s Call Me Baby, Growl and EXO and CBX’s Blooming Day. After performing the nostalgic songs, the icon shared how they transported him to the past, he revealed that he felt out of breath singing these songs by himself without his EXO band members. While missing the group, he also added that the group is onto new things this year.

While chatting with fans in between songs, he took a moment to thanks his fans, he said that im someone who can do anything, because he has the support of his loyal fans, his fans give him motivation and so much more. Baekhyun even joked that after the global pandemic ends, lets have a 24-hour concert offline where the rules will be opposite of those of COVID--You can’t go home and you have to stay trapped inside.

ALSO READ: EXO member Baekhyun takes a dig at an alleged 'friend' of idol and Chanyeol questioning the latter's character

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×