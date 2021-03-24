Baekhyun’s upcoming album is an R&B powerhouse album with a tribute to love

The singer’s third mini-album, ‘Bambi’ is a 6-track R&B album, with especially the title track ‘Bambi’ being the grooviest.

The wait started on March 10, when SM Entertainment announced that EXO and SuperM member Baekhyun will be releasing his third solo album on March 30. Since then, fans have been waiting for the nostalgic, innocent-themed album’s release. Baekhyun has even dropped a Mood Sampler showcasing what we can expect from the music video and a glimpse of the song.

Baekhyun even teased fans with pictures on his Instagram where the track number, name and some part of a photo is visible. The pictures show the tracklist, which has - Privacy, Cry For Love, Love Scene, Amusement Park, All I Got and the other song, whose name is blurred, but we think is ‘Bambi’. According to a report from Dispatch, the title track ‘Bambi’ is a groovy R&B song with emotional guitar melody and soft, groovy vocals that talk about a mature type of love story.

Check out his latest teasers below:

As for ‘Love Scene’, it’s a medium tempo R&B song that depicts the feeling of falling in love but like in a romantic movie scene. Hence, the name Love Scene. In the next song, ‘All I Got’ is said to be a warm pop R&B song that talks about the journey of falling in love and confessing it after some time passes. The lyrics for this song is said to be written by an up-and-coming American artist. The expectations for the singer’s third mini-album are a notch higher than before as his second mini-album Delight released in May 2020 and passed a million sales.

The album will be released on March 30, 6 PM KST.

