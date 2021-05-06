Baekhyun's birthday this year brings bittersweet feelings; see him off by celebrating his magical solo career

Happy birthday to our dear main vocalist. Here are some songs for you for the times you miss your favourite idol while he completes his conscription.

This day marks the 29th birthday of the main vocalist of the legendary group EXO. Fans are not tired of celebrating the amazing idol who is also an actor, songwriter, the creative director of a fashion label, and member of both EXO-CBX and Super M.

But the day is also bittersweet for those fans. Baekhyun is enlisting. Not that it wasn't known before but the buzz cut, somehow, makes it more real. Scary, isn't it? Trying to imagine 18 months without your favourite idol. But we have got many ways to keep him in our minds and hearts. All thanks to the artist in question himself.

My Love

The OST from Dr. Romantic 2 is a beautiful ballad that shows off Baekhyun's versatility. Soft feeling and longing are the themes of the song. When you feel especially down, play this to have some company.

UN Village

Bored? Couldn't ask you to go on a drive during the pandemic but finding a balcony or rooftop wouldn't be a problem, would it? Place a chair and make yourself comfortable on it. Have some snacks with you. Play the music while you feel the cool air.

My Turn To Cry

Baekhyun's solo piano cover of this EXO song will bring you to tears. When the going gets tough, let it all out. And then get going again.

Take You Home

It won't be possible to take him home. But you sure can immerse yourself in the feeling as you hear him sing it to you. Doesn't he deserve to be the nation's boyfriend?

On The Road

Even your friends who are not into Korean music would fall in love with this Hyena OST. Wanna bet?

Dream

Bae Suzy and Baekhyun are the dream team we never knew we needed. His versatile voice mixes so well with hers that it's almost scary.

Beautiful

This might by far be our favourite. The EXO Next Door OST brings back so many memories. All of us wished to be the female lead in that story.

Join us in wishing Baekhyun a very happy birthday in the comments section down below!

Credits :News1

